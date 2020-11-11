WHO sees U.S. soon passing 10 million COVID-19 cases as surge continues

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United States will soon pass 10 million COVID-19 infections as record-breaking numbers of cases continue, the World Health Organization’s regional office said on Wednesday.

The Pan-American Health Organization warned that COVID-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, its Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said. Parts of Canada, some states in Mexico, including the capital, are experiencing spikes, he said.