March 27, 2020 / 8:21 AM / in an hour

S.Africa's Amplats continues repairs on processing facilities despite lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Friday repairs at its processing facilities would continue while operations its underground mines and smelter were curtailed due to a three-week lockdown over the coronavirus.

Amplats said the repairs of the Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) Phase B unit would continue after water was detected in the furnace after a fire at the facilities A unit this month, forcing the world’s second-biggest platinum producer to declare force majeure and cut its production outlook.

Mining operations at the open-pit Mogalakwena mine and at the mechanised Mototolo mine would continue on a reduced basis during the period, the company said.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair

