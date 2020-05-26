Healthcare
U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak says it needs new $1.5 billion bailout

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak told Congress in a letter made public Tuesday it needs another $1.475 billion bailout or it will be forced to make sweeping service cuts and likely suspend some routes.

Amtrak, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, in April received $1 billion in emergency funding for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak. Amtrak said it will reduce its operating costs by approximately $500 million including restructuring its workforce and controlling discretionary expenses. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

