U.S. railroad Amtrak will require all passengers to wear facial coverings

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Thursday it will require all passengers in stations, trains and connecting buses to wear facial coverings starting May 11.

Major airlines have said in recent days they are requiring facial covering on board all planes, while many public transit agencies are also requiring masks or other facial coverings.

Amtrak said small children who are not able to maintain a facial covering are exempt from this requirement. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)