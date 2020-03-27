Japan's ANA considering loan of around 100 billion yen -two sources

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings is considering a loan of around 100 billion yen ($925 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as it looks to ride out the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

An ANA spokeswoman confirmed that the company was considering a loan, but added that nothing had been decided. Japan’s Nikkei newspaper earlier reported that a number of banks, including some of Japan’s biggest, were involved in the potential loan. ($1 = 108.1700 yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Takahiko Wada; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson)