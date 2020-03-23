UPDATE 1-Japanese airline ANA to seek loans amid coronavirus - sources

(Updating with confirmation from airline)

By Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, will seek loans as part of measures against the spreading coronavirus pandemic, two sources said on Monday.

The airline has put forward a plan to its labour union to furlough 5,000 cabin crew from next month for as long as a year, a spokesperson told Reuters.

“We do not comment on future financial conditions and the health and safety of our passengers and employees will always be our top priority,” she said.