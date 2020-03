MADRID, March 2 (Reuters) - A 20 year-old man with mild symptoms who was recently in Italy is the first coronavirus case registered in Andorra, the government announced on Monday.

The man was recently in Milan and was hospitalised on Saturday.

The tests conducted have shown a positive infection, and he will remain in hospital for further tests and his immediate social circle will be monitored, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Joan Faus Editing by Ingrid Melander)