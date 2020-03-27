Anglo American expects hit to iron ore, coal in South Africa lockdown

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American said on Friday it expected a 2 million to 3 million tonne fall in production at its Kumba Iron Ore unit in South Africa this year and a drop of up to 2 million tonnes in output of export coal due to a three-week shutdown.

The London-listed miner also lowered output of platinum and diamonds in South Africa, extended a slowdown in construction at its Quellaveco copper project in Peru and paused work in its Woodsmith polyhalite project in Britain.

Governments are stepping up measures to contain the coronavirus including restricting movement in populations and shutting down non-essential businesses such as mining.