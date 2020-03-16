AngloGold Ashanti worker in Ghana tests positive for coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - A worker at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi gold mine in Ghana tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the mining company said, the second known case of the new virus at a mine site in Africa.

AngloGold Ashanti said operations at the Obuasi mine, where gold production is ramping up, would continue.

The infected employee - a Ghanaian recently returned from travel abroad - is in self-isolation at his home and the company is working with Ghana’s ministry of health to trace all contacts, AngloGold Ashanti said in a statement.

Ghana has so far reported six cases of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, Tanzania, Liberia, Benin, and Somalia confirmed their first cases of the virus which has now spread to 30 African countries. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by David Clarke)