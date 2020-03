S.Africa's AngloGold Ashanti implements cash saving measures, suspends production guidance

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti’s on Friday said it would conserve cash, prioritise capital spending, reduce non-essential spending and withdraw its production guidance as some operations are suspended due to coronavirus.

AngloGold, which also has operations in Brazil and Ghana, said it has drawn down $1.4 billion on its US dollar revolving credit facilities for the $700 million bond redemption due mid-April and to provide additional liquidity headroom. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)