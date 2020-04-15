AngloGold Ashanti expects Mponeng production to remain suspended until April-end

April 15 (Reuters) - Production at AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng underground mine in South Africa is expected to remain suspended until April 30, the gold miner said on Wednesday.

Production at Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine, was halted earlier due to a government-mandated lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mponeng is the only one of AngloGold’s 14 operations where production is currently suspended, the company said, as it restarted operations in Argentina and Brazil with limited staffing. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)