Apple reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

May 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, a company spokesman said on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets.

The iPhone maker in March shut all its stores outside of Greater China in response to the spread of the coronavirus. It has 510 stores worldwide and 271 in the United States. Last week, it reopened its first five stores in the United States. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Himani Sarkar)