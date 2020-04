JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal South Africa has issued force majeure notices to customers and suppliers “where appropriate” as a nationwide three-week lockdown impacts the South African subsidiary of one of the world’s biggest steel manufacturers.

Arcelormittal South Africa also said it has cut salaries for all employees with effect from this month, for a “likely” period of three months. (Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)