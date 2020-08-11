Arcturus Therapeutics begins human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc said on Tuesday the first group of participants had been dosed in an early-stage trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that it was expecting results from the trial in the fourth quarter.

The trial, which evaluates its experimental vaccine ARCT-021, includes two parts with the first part testing it in adults aged between 21 and 55 years and the second in older adults aged between 56 and 80 years. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)