Argentina offers spot payments to coronavirus-hit low income workers

SANTIAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Argentine government said on Monday it would make a one-time payment of 10,000 pesos ($158) in April to low-income or informal workers unable to pay their bills because of the nationwide shutdown ordered by government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Emergency Family Payment is intended for 3.6 million families, economy minister Martín Guzmán told a news conference. “What we are doing is making sure that everyone who lives in Argentina is protected in this crisis situation,” Guzman said. (Reporting by Lucila Sigal; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Kim Coghill)