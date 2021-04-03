Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez says tests positive for coronavirus

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez attends the National Flag Day event at the Museum of the National Flag in Iguala, Guerrero State, Mexico February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for the new coronavirus, is waiting for the result to be confirmed and is in good spirits despite having a light fever, the first-term Peronist leader tweeted on Saturday.

“I am in good physical condition,” the president, who turned 62 on Friday, said in a tweet. He had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.