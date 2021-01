FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez arrives onstage to enact a law to legalize abortion during a ceremony at the Museo del Bicentenario, in Buenos Aires, Argentina January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been vaccinated against the coronavirus using the Sputnik V vaccine, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Fernandez, 61, was vaccinated a day after Argentina’s health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among over 60s.