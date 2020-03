BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - Argentina has agreed a $300 million financing deal with World Bank to help strengthen the country’s social safety net and protect sectors hardest hit by a global crisis amid a coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

The global organization will extend the amount in two disbursements, the first in 2020 for $165 million and the second in 2021 for $135 million, the Argentine government added in the statement. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)