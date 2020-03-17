Argentina to cut taxes, boost infrastructure spend to combat coronavirus crisis - minister

BUENOS AIRES, March 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy minister pledged a package of “decisive” measures to protect the country’s already vulnerable economy from the impact of a global coronavirus pandemic, including tax cuts and higher state spending on infrastructure.

Martin Guzman told reporters at a press conference in Buenos Aires the country would channel an additional 100 billion pesos ($1.58 billion) towards public works to help bolster the economy that has been mired in recession over the last two years.

Argentina has recorded a total of 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two fatalities according to the latest data. ($1 = 63.0950 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Adam Jourdan)