Argentina will tighten quarantine in and around Buenos Aires until July 17

BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will extend and tighten a lockdown in and around capital city Buenos Aires from July 1 until July 17 following a sharp recent rise in cases of COVID-19, the country’s President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

The South American country has recorded over 50,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 1,150 deaths, with case numbers rising fivefold since late May, predominantly centered in and around the capital city. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)