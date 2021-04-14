Argentine president given all-clear after COVID-19 infection

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernández was given his medical all clear on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in April, though he never displayed more than mild symptoms and continued to work through a period of isolation.

Fernández, 62, had received two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at the start of the year. His positive result came as the South American country is battered by a second wave on infections, with a record number of daily cases this week.

The Presidential Medical Unit said in a statement that Fernandez was in good health, evolving favorably and was asymptomatic and that he would return to work on Thursday.

“On Thursday 15th he will resume his usual activities. He will continue with the usual medical controls after having suffered from COVID-19,” it said. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)