EU grants Armenia 35.6 million euro to ease impact of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: An elderly woman wearing a protective face mask sells pies as a woman next to her begs for money in central Yerevan, Armenia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) said on Monday it had disbursed a 35.6 million-euro grant to Armenia to support the South Caucasus country’s economy and provide more protection against the novel coronavirus.

The grant is a part of a 92 million-euro assistance package for Armenia announced last April, which included restructured and new funds to help support the ex-Soviet country’s economy and healthcare system as it fights the outbreak.

“The EU’s decision follows a positive assessment on progress in selected sector reform areas, macroeconomic stability, public financial management and state budget transparency,” it said in a statement.

Armenia reported 107,466 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,580 deaths, as of Monday, the highest level in the South Caucasus region.