YEREVAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Armenia will hold a referendum on constitutional reforms after a state of emergency linked to the coronavirus pandemic ends, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday.

The referendum had been planned for April 5.

Armenia’s government earlier on Monday announced a state of emergency for one month to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)