YEREVAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Armenia on Tuesday banned the arrival of citizens from 16 European and Asian countries, including its neighbour Iran, due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said.

Armenia has reported 64 confirmed cases of the virus so far, with one person having recovered.