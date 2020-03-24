Armenia closes down enterprises, bans outdoor movements without passport -PM

YEREVAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Armenia on Tuesday closed down 1,000 enterprises, leaving only grocery stores, pharmacies and banks open for at least a week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in televised address.

Pashinyan said only people over the age of 65 would be able to go shopping between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. every day and banned all people from walking on the streets without their passport.

Armenia has reported 249 cases of coronavirus so far, with no deaths. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Alison Williams)