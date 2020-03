YEREVAN, March 19 (Reuters) - The spread of the coronavirus will have a short-lived drastic impact on Armenia’s economy, Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan said on Thursday.

Armenia has reported 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“It will have a short, drastic impact. We’ve already seen consequences in different spheres of economy, but I’m sure it will become stronger...,” Khachatryan told a briefing. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan Writing by Margarita Antidze Editing by Mark Heinrich)