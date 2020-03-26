Corrections News
March 26, 2020 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Armenia reports first death related to coronavirus

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show person who died is a woman, not a man)

YEREVAN, March 26 (Reuters) - A 72-year-old woman diagnosed with the coronavirus died in Armenia on Thursday, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said, reporting the country’s first death related to the virus.

Armenia, a country of around 3 million people, had reported 290 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, the highest number among countries in the South Caucasus region. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

