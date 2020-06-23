Soccer-AS Roma asks for 6 mln euro state-backed loan as virus hits revenue -source

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma has asked for a 6 million euro ($6.80 million) state-backed loan to help the club weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The club, which currently ranks fifth in Italy’s top flight soccer league, has submitted the request to benefit from lower borrowing costs than those available on the market as the club faces a revenue drop due to the health emergency, the source said.

Serie A restarted this week after a three-month stoppage due to the virus outbreak but matches are played behind closed doors, meaning clubs cannot benefit from ticket sales, while companies holding the broadcasting rights to Italy’s top soccer league suspended or delayed payments. ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)