China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Thursday that China had welcomed an international team of investigators into COVID-19 expected to travel to the country in early January.

Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO’s regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, told a news conference that the organisation was in talks with Beijing over where the investigators would travel to within the country. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)