Britain's Aston Martin plans to restart St Athan factory next month

April 23 (Reuters) - Aston Martin said on Thursday it plans to restart its St Athan factory in south Wales on May 5 and will resume operations at Gaydon unit later, after the two sites were suspended last month amid the coronavirus-led shutdowns.

The luxury car maker, which is focusing on launching production of its first sport utility vehicle under new boss Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll, also announced pay cuts for its senior leadership team, with Stroll electing to receive a nominal salary of just 1 pound per annum. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)