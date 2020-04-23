Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2020 / 6:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Aston Martin plans to restart St Athan factory next month

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Aston Martin said on Thursday it plans to restart its St Athan factory in south Wales on May 5 and will resume operations at Gaydon unit later, after the two sites were suspended last month amid the coronavirus-led shutdowns.

The luxury car maker, which is focusing on launching production of its first sport utility vehicle under new boss Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll, also announced pay cuts for its senior leadership team, with Stroll electing to receive a nominal salary of just 1 pound per annum. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below