New Aston Martin chief says focus on SUV launch, restart

April 20 (Reuters) - Aston Martin’s immediate priorities will be restarting manufacturing and launching production of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, its new boss, Canadian businessman and Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll, said on Monday.

“In the midst of the most challenging environment, globally, that any of us have ever experienced, all of my and the management team’s energies will now be dedicated to building on the inherent strengths of the Company,” Stroll, now the company’s executive chairman, said in a statement. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)