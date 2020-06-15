AstraZeneca picks Catalent for packaging potential COVID-19 vaccine

June 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc has struck a deal with Catalent Inc for packaging its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as the British drugmaker prepares to meet its global target of making two billion doses of the vaccine.

Under terms of the agreement, Catalent said it would provide vial filling and packaging capacity at its manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy, and prepare for large-scale commercial supply of the vaccine. (reut.rs/2YvBP0I) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)