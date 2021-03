A test tube labelled "vaccine" in front of an AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo has delayed the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines it has received as part of the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, citing the suspension of the use of the vaccine by several European countries, two health ministry spokesmen told Reuters on Friday.