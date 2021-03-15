EU regulator to meet on Thursday to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine

March 15 (Reuters) - The European medicines regulator said on Monday it would hold a meeting this week on the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine contributed to thromboembolic events in those inoculated.

While its investigation is ongoing, the European Medicines Agency remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects. (bit.ly/3trmufB) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)