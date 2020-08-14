AstraZeneca signs EU deal for up to 400 mln doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Aug 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday it had agreed with the European Union to supply up to 400 million does of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, taking the British drugmaker’s global supply target to 3 billion doses of the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, builds on an earlier agreement in June between AstraZeneca and Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance spearheaded by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

"With production in our European supply chain soon to be started, we hope to make the vaccine available widely and rapidly, with the first doses to be delivered by the end of 2020," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said. (bit.ly/3fXads2)