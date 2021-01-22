AstraZeneca tells EU initial vaccine deliveries to fall short - Bild

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has informed the European Commission that it will initially not be able to deliver the agreed volumes of its COVID-19 vaccine when it obtains regulatory approval for the bloc, which is expected by end-January, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday, citing company sources.

