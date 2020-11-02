Factbox: Development of AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most advanced candidates in the race against the novel coronavirus.
The British drugmaker has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world, while data in October showed the vaccine produces a immune response in both old and young adults.
AstraZeneca is also expected to publish eagerly awaited late-stage, phase III clinical trial data in the coming weeks.
Developed by the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca in April, the vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to secure regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate.
Although drugmakers and researchers are also working on various treatments, vaccines are at the heart of the long-term fight to stop the virus, which has killed more than a million people, infected more than 46 million and crippled the global economy.
Below are the main details of the British vaccine.
TYPE
DOSAGE AND PROTECTION DURATION
EXPECTED COST/PRICING
TESTING
GLOBAL TRIALS
(In alphabetical order of geographies)
REGION STAGE OF STATUS VOLUNTEERS EXPECTED COMPLETION
DEVELOPMENT
Brazil Phase III Recruiting, 5,000 anticipated, Sept. 2021 (bit.ly/2GAeB4K)
restarted with participants
after pause aged 18 years and
in early older
September
India Phase II/III Ongoing, 1,600 anticipated, In seven months
restarted with participants from August (bit.ly/3nAwXTC)
after pause aged 18 years and
in early older
September
Japan Phase I/II Ongoing, 256 anticipated, Sept. 2021 (bit.ly/3nAnImj)
restarted with participants
after pause aged 18 years and
in early older
September
Kenya Phase Ib/II Ongoing 400 anticipated, In approximately
with participants two years (bit.ly/362fsUy)
aged 18 years and
older, and will
only enrol
healthcare workers
Russia Phase III On hold, 100 anticipated, March 2021 (bit.ly/36NKpxr)
paused in with participants
early aged 18 years and
September older
South Africa Phase I/II Ongoing, 2000 anticipated, Dec. 2021 (bit.ly/2Gy8mhS)
restarted with 1,950
after pause HIV-uninfected
in early adults and 50
September people living with
HIV
UK Phase I/II Ongoing, 1,090 enrolled, Oct. 2021 (bit.ly/3oQGhDq)
restarted with participants (bit.ly/2HY2pe5)
after pause aged between 18
in early years and 55 years
September
UK Phase II/III Ongoing, 12,390 anticipated, Aug. 2021 (bit.ly/34EOHVj)
restarted with participants (bit.ly/2HSU37G)
after pause aged 5 years and
in early older. Also
September includes HIV
infected adults in
one group.
U.S. Phase III Ongoing, 40,051 anticipated, Oct. 2022 (bit.ly/30O4XCl)
restarted with participants
in late aged 18 years and
October older
after pause
in early
September
DATA AND REGULATORY TIMELINE
REGULATORY REVIEWS
(Most recent first)
REGION/REGULATOR SUBMISSION/R STATUS FORMAL FURTHER
EVIEW APPLICATION
Britain/Medicine Rolling Launched in late Not submitted
s and Healthcare review Oct
Products
Regulatory
Agency
Canada/Health Rolling Launched in Oct Not submitted
Canada submission
Europe/European Rolling Launched in Oct Not submitted
Medicines Agency review
TARGET DOSES/GLOBAL CAPACITY
TIE-UPS
MANUFACTURING DEALS
(Most recent first)
FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER
Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and
Bioscience, supply the vaccine
SCG in Thailand and
other nations in
southeast Asia
Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of
Molecular doses through
Research sterile finishing
services at its
manufacturing plant
in Albuquerque, New
Mexico
Oxford UK 15 million Unknown doses for
Biomedica pounds to large-scale
reserve commercial
manufacturi manufacture under
ng expanded deal
capacity,
further 35
million
pounds plus
costs
payable in
certain
situations
Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug
substance used in
the vaccine at its
Maryland facility.
AZ’s second deal
with firm
Foundation Mexico Undisclosed Latin American
of Mexican supply with
billionaire Argentina, excluding
Carlos Slim Brazil, could reach
250 million
mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing
the INSUD 150 million doses
Group for Latin America,
excluding Brazil
Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Annual production
capacity of at least
100 million doses
this year, and at
least 200 million
doses by end-2021
Emergent U.S. $174 Undisclosed doses in
BioSolutions million second deal with AZ
SK South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions
Bioscience of the vaccine until
early 2021
R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses
Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses
Sankyo
Fundação Brazil $127 About 30 million
Osvaldo Cruz million doses
(Fiocruz)
Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial
Pharmaceutic supply
al
Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses
Biosciences per month
Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and
packaging capacity
at its manufacturing
facility in Anagni,
Italy
Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses
BioSolutions
Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses
Institute of for low and
India middle-income
countries, with 400
million before
end-2020
Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing
Biomedica unknown number of
doses
SUPPLY DEALS
(Most recent first)
REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER
DELIVERIES
Spain 31.6 million as Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020
part of a European and June 2021
Union scheme
Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown
Indonesia 100 million Undisclosed First batch
expected to be
available by first
half of 2021
Thailand Unknown Undisclosed First batch
expected to be
available in
mid-2021
Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown
doses
Australia “Enough” for Undisclosed Unknown
population of 25
million, free of
cost
European 300 million, with 750 million By end-2020
Union option of euros for 300
additional 100 million doses
million
Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021
America, 150 million doses, $600 million
excluding and eventually for the first
Brazil make at least 400 150 million
million doses
Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses
by March 2021
China Aims for annual Undisclosed By end-2020
production
capacity of at
least 100 million
doses this year,
and at least 200
million doses by
the end of next
year
South Korea Unknown Undisclosed Unknown
Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown
Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown
Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown
100 million doses
Serum One billion, Undisclosed 400 million before
Institute of unspecified number end-2020
India of doses will go
to India
Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end-
response with $383 from 2020
group CEPI CEPI
and Vaccine
alliance
GAVI
United 300 million $1.2 billion By Oct. 2020
States
United 100 million 84 million By Sept/Oct. 2020
Kingdom pounds
(Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases, clinical trial registers, World Health Organisation)
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
($1 = 0.8156 pounds)
($1 = 5.6107 reais)
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter, Louise Heavens, Alexander Smith and Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.