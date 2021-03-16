Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

French vaccine chief says expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporary

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he expects the suspension of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in its inoculation campaign to be temporary.

Fischer told France Inter radio that the number of cases of people showing adverse side-effects from the vaccine remained small.

He also said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not a second-tier vaccine. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

