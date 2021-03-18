German region ready to resume AstraZeneca vaccination - premier

Packages and a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are presented for a pictures at a vaccination centre, temporarily set up in a hall of the fair, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The western German region of Rhineland-Palatinate is ready to resume administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, its premier said on Thursday after the European Medicines Agency said the product’s benefits outweighed any risks it posed.

“Today’s decision is clear,” premier Malu Dreyer told Funke newspapers. “As soon as the government gives the green light, we will also resume vaccinating.”