German suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine bad news - CDU chief

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s suspension of vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s “highly effective” COVID-19 shot is bad news, Armin Laschet, chairman of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU), said on Tuesday.

“Vaccinating protects and saves lives,” Laschet told a news conference.

“That’s why it is particularly bad news that vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s highly effective vaccine had to be suspended as a precautionary measure on the advice of the Paul Ehrlich Institut,” he said, adding that vaccinations must be sped up. (Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)