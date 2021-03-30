Germany to restrict use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine -Merkel

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany will restrict the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 and over and high-priority groups, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

The move, agreed with the 16 federal states, follows the recommendation of the independent vaccine committee and comes in response to new reports of a rare brain blood disorder and could turn out as a severe setback to the country’s vaccination campaign.

“Everything is based on one principle and that is trust,” Merkel said at a news conference. “Confidence arises from the knowledge that every suspicion is counted in every individual case.”