Germany's Merkel ready to take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is open to being vaccinated with Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 jab, she told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I have said when it is my turn, I will get vaccinated, also with AstraZeneca,” the 66-year-old told a news conference on Germany’s decision to limit the use of the British-Swedish firm’s vaccine over health concerns.

“The possibility of me being vaccinated is nearing.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)