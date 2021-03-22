Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a “retrograde step” that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday.

Martin told Ireland’s RTE radio that representatives of vaccine-maker Moderna had expressed concern to him that EU export restrictions on vaccines might impact its supply of raw materials for vaccine production. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

