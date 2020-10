FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it remains in talks with regulators on data needed to restart trials in the United States, where they remain halted.