Company News
September 1, 2020 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

AstraZeneca expands COVID-19 vaccine supply tie-up with Oxford Biomedica

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with Oxford Biomedica to make and supply the drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal that will pay the gene and cell therapy firm $15 million upfront and an additional $35 million plus other costs by the end of 2021.

Oxford Biomedica said in a statement that under the deal it would mass-produce the potential vaccine, AZD1222, for the novel coronavirus for a period of 18 months, which may be further extended by another 18 months into 2022 and 2023. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
