Healthcare

Oxford says vaccine has good immune response with two dose regime

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate stimulates broad antibody and T cell responses and has the best immune response when a two full-dose regime is used, the university said, citing more detailed early stage trial data.

The vaccine “stimulates broad antibody and T cell functions,” the university said after publishing further data from the Phase I/II clinical trials.

“The booster doses of the vaccine are both shown to induce stronger antibody responses than a single dose, the standard dose/standard dose inducing the best response.”

