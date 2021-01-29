AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable

LONDON (Reuters) - Glitches and delays in the manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines are inevitable given the speed at which they have been developed, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told a news briefing on Friday.
Soriot said he would not comment on a dispute with the European Union over supplies, seeking to focus instead on the regulatory approval for the vaccine granted on Friday by the European Medicines Agency.
