AstraZeneca, Russia's Sputnik V developer to sign cooperation memorandum -Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain’s AstraZeneca and Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, will sign a memorandum of intent on cooperation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said this month AstraZeneca would start clinical trials to test a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with the Sputnik V shot to see if this can boost the efficacy of the British drugmaker’s vaccine.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

