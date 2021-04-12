AstraZeneca says diabetes drug Farxiga fails in COVID-19 study

April 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday a late-stage trial to test whether its diabetes drug Farxiga could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19, who are at risk of developing serious complications, did not meet its main goals.

The British drugmaker said the drug did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)