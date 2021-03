FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation.

